Railway Police finds a fetus in Tamil Nadu Express train

Chennai

The train from New Delhi reached the Chennai Central in the wee hours Wednesday and was moved to the yard for sanitisation. Around 1 pm, the cleaning staff noticed the fetus in the garbage bin an unreserved coach (D1) and alerted the senior officials.





On information, the railway police retrieved the fetus and sent it to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Police said that the limbs of fetus were broken and suspect that it could be due to miscarriage or forceful abortion. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.