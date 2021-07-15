Thu, Jul 15, 2021

Railway Police finds a fetus in Tamil Nadu Express train

Published: Jul 15,202101:26 PM

A fetus about five months old was retrieved from the garbage bin of the Tamil Nadu Express train at Basin Bridge yard on Wednesday afternoon.

Representative Image
TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

The train from New Delhi reached the Chennai Central in the wee hours Wednesday and was moved to the yard for sanitisation. Around 1 pm, the cleaning staff noticed the fetus in the garbage bin an unreserved coach (D1) and alerted the senior officials.

On information, the railway police retrieved the fetus and sent it to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Police said that the limbs of fetus were broken and suspect that it could be due to miscarriage or forceful abortion. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

