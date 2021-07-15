After 2k dengue cases since Jan, prevention steps intensified

Chennai :

He was talking to the press at an event where Bhoomi, an NGO, handed over 1,000 oxygen concentrators to the government. “Between 40 and 50 cases of dengue were reported in the State every month. The Corporation is inspecting houses and other buildings for stagnant water, breeding grounds for mosquito larvae. Also, the Corporation is in process of cleaning 22 water bodies, including Cooum, Adyar river and Buckingham canal,” Subramanian added.





He also urged political parties to avoid gatherings in public places, to avoid the third wave of COVID-19. “There was criticism that the legislative assembly election was a precipitating event for the second wave of COVID infections. To avoid such events, political parties should avoid gatherings in public places,” the Minister said.





“The public should also avoid venturing out of their homes if not necessary, wear face masks and stay aware of the upcoming third wave. Many countries are already tackling the third wave and receiving more than 30,000 cases daily,” he added. Meanwhile, 3,950 people have been affected by mucormycosis so far, he pointed out. “In the meeting with the Union government, we will be requesting more drugs for mucormycosis.





As of now, the State has 21,365 vials of amphotericin, 3,000 vials and 7,770 tablets of posaconazole. Private hospitals can order mucormycosis drugs online, which will be delivered at the earliest,” the Minister said. He also pointed out that Chief Minister MK Stalin never collected COVID relief funds through cash and that the relief fund was given in cheque or demand draft (DD).





“From various districts, we have received Rs 77,27,215 to the COVID fund. We also have data of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders contributed by various organizations to the state government,” said Subramanian