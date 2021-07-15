Conmen pose as cops, relieve elderly women of 26 sovereigns

Chennai :

The victim Brahmakumari (70), a retired government teacher, was on her way to a shop when two men stopped her. Claiming to be police personnel, they advised her not to wear jewellery since snatchers were on the prowl in the neighbourhood. They offered to help her wrap the jewellery in paper and sent her home.





However, when she reached home, she found her 18 sovereigns missing. Based on her complaint, Virugambakkam police registered a case. Similarly, a 68-year-old woman was robbed of her eight sovereigns by an autorickshaw-borne duo in KK Nagar on Tuesday night. The victim Alamelu was returning home by foot on Munusamy Salai from a shop when the incident happened. The duo allegedly offered to drop her home and asked her to remove the jewellery before dropping her a few streets away. Based on her complaint, KK Nagar police registered a case.