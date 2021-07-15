Aadhaar info in death certificate: Plea dismissed

The Madras High Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea to include Aadhaar details in death certificates to assist the Election Commission to remove the names of deceased voters from electoral rolls.
Chennai: The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the plea came, said: “It is for the Parliament to consider such a measure or for the Election Commission to consider how to best prepare the electoral rolls and ensure the sanctity and purity thereof.” “No doubt the petitioner’s suggestions will be considered by the EC in trying to ensure that only such persons who are alive and entitled to vote find their names in the electoral roll and others do not,” the bench held. It also noted that the EC is free to choose the best procedure for maintaining the purity of electoral rolls. Petitioner N Shyllappa Kalyan had sought directions so that necessary steps are taken to update the voters’ list by removing double entries and names of deceased persons.
