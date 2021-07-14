Unmarried woman, baby die as parents try delivery at home

Chennai :

The police have registered a case and are inquiring. The police identified the deceased woman as Rekha, 22, daughter of Ellappan, a daily wage worker of Kolathur near Paalur in Chengalpattu. Rekha was working in a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar and was in a relationship with her co-worker.





A few months ago her parents found Rekha pregnant and stopped her from going to work. She was also allegedly locked up in the house for the last five months. On Tuesday, Rekha suffered labour pain and the parents decided to get her delivery done at the house itself. Police said the baby was born dead and Rekha suffered huge blood loss.





Soon her parents dumped the baby’s body in a bucket and rushed Rekha to the Chengalpattu GH where she was declared dead. Her parents informed the doctors that Rekha suffered severe stomach pain. However, the doctors when checked confirmed that Rekha was pregnant and the parents had tried to get the delivery done all by themselves.





Based on the information, Paalur police arrived at the spot and held enquiries and when they checked the house recovered the baby’s body from a bucket. The police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police are inquiring with her parents and the relatives of Rekha and are also searching for Rekha’s lover who sexually exploited her in the pretext of marriage.