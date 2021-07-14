Vadivelu donates Rs 5 lakh for CMPRF

Chennai :

"Within a month of coming to power Stalin made the entire world look at him by bringing COVID-19 under control. Stalin has brought good name to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi through good governance", said Vadivelu, while addressing the media, after donating Rs 5 lakh.





Vadivelu appreciated the rule of Stalin by saying that it is the golden era for Tamil Nadu. "Chief Minister pleaded people to get vaccinated and people who hesitated initially are now standing in queues to get vaccinated. Apart from vaccination people are happy at government implementing various welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women, monetary help for public, door-to-door supply of vegetables during lockdown and so on", said Vadivelu, who also mocked at people not wearing face masks.





When asked whether Vadivelu, who was sidelined during the AIADMK rule for supporting DMK during the 2011 election rallies, could be seen more in movies during the present DMK rule, he replied that definitely something good will happen.





When asked about the status of film industry and emergence of OTT, Vadivelu replied that new technologies like OTT have emerged and in the future many new technologies will also emerge. He also hinted out at his movies getting released in OTT.





When asked about the Kongu Nadu demand, Vadivelu replied that there are many 'Nadus' like Ram Nadu, Orathanadu and so on but Tamil Nadu which is doing good should stay united. If we go on splitting Tamil Nadu it will not be good for the state, said Vadivelu, who also added that he does not want to speak politics further.