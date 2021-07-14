16-year-old white tiger dies in Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

Chennai :

A 16-year-old white tiger died after a prolonged illness in Vandalur Zoo on Tuesday.





Bheeshma had tested negative for Covid-19 and Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) which had affected other animals in the zoo. According to an official, the hind legs of the tiger were paralysed and he also had ulcers.





The official added that Bheeshma's condition had deteriorated in the last two days and he stopped having food and water. He was found motionless on Tuesday afternoon. A post-mortem examination revealed that his kidney had also failed.





Big cats in Vandalur Zoo have been under a dual threat as a lion and a lioness had succumbed to Covid-19 last month while others have contracted both the Coronavirus and CDV.