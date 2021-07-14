Four kidnap 69-year-old over monetary issue, arrested

Chennai :

The victim, Vedanayagam (69) of Peravallur, a retired government staff, was working for one realtor, Sudhakar. Police said that Sudhakar and another realtor, Thamim Ansari, had a dispute over the sale of land in Urapakkam.





About Rs 12 lakh was due from Sudhakar to Thamim Ansari. While Sudhakar evaded the payment and ignored Thamim Ansari’s phone calls, the latter along with his men kidnapped Vedanayam on July 10 as Sudhakar could not be found.





“They kept him in a room and withdrew Rs 12,000 using Vedanayagam’s debit card before letting him off with a warning not to approach police,” said an officer. Based on Vedanayagam’s complaint, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case and secured Thamim Ansari’s men - K Ansar Basha (29) of Urapakkam, A Idayadhullah (45), M Karthik (33) and G Pandiaraj (49) of Perumbakkam - and seized two cars used for the kidnap. All the men were remanded and a hunt was launched for absconding Thamim Ansari.