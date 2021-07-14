PIL seeks to resolve menace of illegal parking

Chennai :

Suo motu impleading the Ministry and issuing notice returnable in six weeks, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “The larger issue of the people in urban conglomeration in the State needs to be addressed instead of confining to Chennai though the problem may be more magnified in Chennai than other towns, requires a coordinated national strategy.” The bench also observed that there should be a huge tax for the sale of private cars, as the situation is akin to population explosion. Appearing as party-in-person, advocate T Sri Krishna Bhagavat submitted photographs of cars parked on the streets and pavements leaving just enough space for only one vehicle to pass.





The plea also sought to strictly implement the rules prescribed under the policy formulated by the National Transport Development Policy Committee (NTDPC) report. It also wanted the court to direct the State to fix penalty for illegal parking to act as deterrent against illegal parking.