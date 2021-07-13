Siva Sankar Baba arrested for second Pocso act case

Chennai :

Godman Siva Sankar Baba, already arrested under POCSO act, was re-arrested by CBCID sleuths under another Pocso act and remanded again on Tuesday.





The CBCID had registered at least three seperate cases based on complaints from three victims and he had been arrested in two cases so far.





Baba had allegedly sexually harassed students of his Sushil Hari International school in Kelambakkam.





The Chengalpattu POCSO court on Tuesday remanded him for 14 days judicial custody after he was re-arrested by the CBCID team for the second Pocso act case registered against him.





Apart from the godman the investigators had arrested one of the woman staff of the school in connection with the first Pocso case. There will be more arrests for the second case, CBCID sources said on Tuesday.





Police had alredy took him in custody for a three days for a detailed interrogation.





Siva Sankar Baba, founder of Sushil Hari International School was initially arrested in Delhi on June 16.





It may be noted that based on the complaint of victims, 3 cases were registered in Mamallapuram AWPS case against Siva Sankar Baba on for sexually harassing students in his school. The cases were later transferred to CBCID by the state police head quarters.