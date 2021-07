Avadi gets new Corporation Commissioner

Chennai :

K Sivakumar, who was placed on compulsory wait, was appointed as the new Corporation Commissioner of Avadi Corporation replacing P Narayanan.





In a GO issued by the state government, new Corporation Commissioners were appointed for four Corporations as Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Dindigul, and Avadi. PMN Mujibur Rehman, Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Chengalpattu, was transferred and appointed as Corporation Commissioner of Tiruchirappalli Commissioner replacing S Sivasubramanian.





K Saravanakumar, Regional Director of Municipal Administration, Salem, was transferred and appointed as Commissioner of Thanjavur Corporation replacing P Janaki Ravindran. S Sivasubramanian, the former Tiruchirappalli Corporation Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Dindigul Corporation.