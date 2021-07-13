Tenant held under Pocso Act for sexual assault on landlord's daughter

Chennai :

The accused identified as Naju Khan was staying at a house in Vinobha Nagar for rent and did not pay the rent for the last few months.





When the house owner kept demanding him the rent, the accused sexually assaulted his 15-year-old daughter a few days ago and had gone into hiding.





Based on a complaint by the victim's family, Tondiarpet police registered a case under Pocso Act and launched a hunt for Naju Khan.





Meanwhile, residents of the locality found the accused loitering around on Monday and secured. He was beaten up and handed over to the police. Naju Khan was remanded in judicial custody.