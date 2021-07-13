Senior citizen conned through TeamViewer app, Rs 85k swindled from bank account

Chennai :

The complainant, a retired port trust staff and resident of Arumbakkam, told DTNext that he received a phone call on July 9 and the caller informed him that he was a representative of BSNL and advised him to reactivate his SIM card it has been in use for many years.





Believing the caller, the victim downloaded Quick Support Team Viewer application as directed and paid Rs 10 using net banking through a link the fraudster shared. However, he grew suspicious since the caller started asking for his debit card details and snapped the call.





A few minutes later, he received an SMS that Rs 86,500 was transferred from IOB account through his Paytm application.





Since the bank was closed on weekends, the victim approached the branch on Sunday as per their direction, he lodged a complaint at Arumbakkam police station.





Anna Nagar cyber cell is investigating the incident. Police suspect that the fraudster could have mirrored the victim's phone screen using the Quick Support application on his device and made him pay Rs 10 to steal the net banking password before swindling his savings. Further investigation is on.