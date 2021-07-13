Screening counters opened to check flyers from Kerala

Chennai :

As the number of Zika virus cases are increasing in Kerala, the health department is taking various measures to stop the virus from entering the State. The health department on Monday opened special screening counters at the airport for passengers who are arriving from Kerala.





Sources said around seven flights come to Chennai from Kerala daily with more than 500 passengers. On Monday afternoon, Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh inaugurated the screening counters at the arrival terminal. Sources said 30 staff were allocated and they would be working in three shifts. The passengers who are coming from Kerala will be monitored closely until further orders.