Job fraud: 4 held for threatening man with pistol

Chennai :

The incident happened near Tiruvallur Collectorate on Sunday evening and the police rushed to the spot after passers-by alerted them that two gangs were attacking each other with deadly weapons.





An investigation by the police revealed that one Leo Thomas Peter of Dharmapuri had collected money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh from friends and relatives and gave it to one Srinath (28) of the same district to get jobs in the Railways.





However, since he did not fulfil the promise, Leo Thomas Peter started demanding the money back and managed to get back Rs 10 lakh. However, Srinath allegedly gave him different excuses when he sought the remaining sum.





The police said Srinath asked Leo Thomas Peter to come to Tiruvallur on Sunday since the person to whom he had given the money had agreed to reimburse the money there. Believing this, Leo Thomas Peter and a few other victims reached the spot and met Srinath. However, an argument erupted between them since Srinath allegedly told them he did not have the money and in the melee, Srinath’s accomplices threatened Leo Thomas Peter with a pistol.





The police seized a country-made pistol, bullets and a pistol-like lighter, ammunition, machetes and the car they used. Among the arrested, Rajkumar, alias Thambi Raja, of Thoothukudi is a history-sheeter with more than 20 cases pending against him across the State. “Srinath is an engineering graduate and he himself lost Rs 20 lakh to fraudsters who cheated him on the promise of a job in the Railways. Later, the gang wooed him with an offer to cheat others in a similar manner for a commission of Rs 2 lakh. In between, he got introduced to Rajkumar too,” said an officer.





The other accused were identified as Raja Ebenezer of Shoolagiri and N Arasukumar (34) of Pochampalli. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.