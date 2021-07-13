Transperson among 2 held for blade attack

Chennai :

The victim Murugan (32) of Anagaputhur, a wage worker, had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shriya (26), a transperson from the same locality and promised to return it within a week. Since Murugan did not return the money even after a month, a few days ago Shriya met Murugan and asked him to return the money. After Murugan said that he doesn’t have money and promised to return it in the next few days, Shriya was not convinced and seized his bike and asked to collect it upon returning the money.





On Sunday, Murugan went to Shirya’s house and took his bike from her house using a duplicate key while Shriya was not at home. An angry Shriya went to Murugan’s house along with Ramkumar (20) and quarrelled with him. After a point of time, both took a blade and attacked Murugan and escaped from the spot. Murugan was admitted to the Chromepet GH and on information, Shankar Nagar police registered and arrested Shriya and Ramkumar and they were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.