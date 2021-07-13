Caught drinking in open, man slits self before cop, succumbs

Chennai :

The deceased Bhagyaraj was an auto driver and a resident of Ayyapan Nagar at Ayapakkam. The incident happened around noon when Head Constable Santhosh of Tirumullaivoyal police station was on rounds in Ayapakkam.





Police said the Head Constable found an autorickshaw parked on the roadside opposite Zamar Matriculation School and noticed four men consuming liquor in the bushes some 50 metres away.





When Santhosh asked them to clear, two of them left while Bhagyaraj and one Pradip, under the influence of alcohol, stayed put. When Santhosh repeated the demand, Bhagyaraj allegedly threatened the cop to harm himself if anybody comes closer.





When Santhosh raised his voice again, Bhagyaraj suddenly broke the liquor bottle and allegedly slit himself in the neck.





Santhosh informed the police station and rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Bhagyaraj’s auto rickshaw. After first aid, he was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.





Tirumullaivoyal police registered a case and are investigating.





Police said Bhagyaraj was married with two children in his wife Abirami.