Platform connects individuals with rare diseases, disorders

Possiabilities is a platform where individuals, who are challenged with various disabilities, can narrate their stories and share their experiences first-hand and in turn inspire and motivate others.
Chennai: Iftikhar Zia of Possiabilities wanted more people to share their stories through the platform. He tells us, “I wanted to create a network where individuals with rare diseases, disorders and disabilities get to know each other. They can share their personal experiences. Groups, NGOs can also share their journey and achievements through this platform. Reading such inspirational stories will inspire many others.”
