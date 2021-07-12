Elderly woman conned, relieved of 13.5 sovereigns

Chennai :

The victim G Saratha of Thirumurugan Nagar was on her way to Kanniyamman temple in Srinivasa Nagar by when she was intercepted by two men at Makkaram Garden main road. They allegedly told her that there was some quarrel in the nearby street and asked her to remove the jewels to safeguard them.





Then they offered to help her keep the jewels in her purse. Believing them, she gave her six bangles weighing 9 sovereigns and a chin weighing 4.5 sovereigns to them. When she reached home, she found that the jewels were missing. Based on her complaint, Rajamangalam police have registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the suspects.