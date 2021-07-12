Online delivery reduced by 20 per cent at city hotels

Chennai :

Even though the COVID cases have declined in the city, many workers are yet to return fearing the third wave which is claimed to be from August, and business is still dull even after the dining is allowed.





“When the lockdown was imposed, the online delivery was going well. We have not faced any loss in online sales, this is the first time even the online delivery has reduced by 20 per cent. Also, only a few customers are coming for dining, already we are struggling to pay the staff, electricity bill and rental issues, and now there is no profit out in the business,” said M Ravi, President, Chennai Hotel Association.





“Apart from this, the city hotels have only limited staff, as most of them have not returned back fearing the third wave. After the first wave, our sector was affected the most without enough workers, so we hired some unskilled workers trained them, by then the second wave arrived, and the lockdown was imposed. So, we are facing a similar situation now. It would take at least a month for the hotel business to normalcy and with 100 per cent staff,” he added.





Meanwhile, many outlets in the city are yet to reopen due to a shortage of workers and also witnessing the majority of hotels are facing losses in their business post lockdown.





“We have decided to reopen the hotel only from next month because already many restaurants said that their business was dull even after the dining was allowed. Also, the health experts claim that there might be a third wave, and what if they impose another lockdown in the coming days. We don’t want to invest without any profit,” said Rani B, who works at Madras to Chennai Multicuisine Restaurant at Tondiarpet.