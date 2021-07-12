Air Force personnel shoots self to death at IAF, Avadi

Chennai :

A 23 year old Indian Air Force personnel shot himself to death on duty at the IAF station near Avadi on Sunday evening.





The deceased Akash Viswakarma of Uttar Pradesh joined the force in 2018 as aircraftsman and was posted in Avadi a year later, said police.





The incident happened between 3 to 5 pm when it was Akash 's turn to guard the station from a 40-ft tall watch tower at one end of the station.





Around 5 pm, when the next officer reached the tower to change guard, he was shocked to find Akash dead with bullet injury on his forehead.





In information, Muthapudupet police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem.





Police said that he might have shot himself using the INSAS rifle and the bullet had come from the rear of the head and damaged the wall behind," said police. Since, the area is isolated and surrounded by trees, others did not hear the shooting sound, added an officer.





However, no suicide note was found so far and the reason his decision is not clear yet. His parents are coming Chennai today (Monday).





Muthapudupet police have registered a case and further investigation is on.