Pastry chef creates playable flute out of dark chocolate

The flautist played so well that I couldn’t take my eyes off the video. Suddenly, an idea came to my mind why not try making a flute entirely out of chocolate? I decided to give it a shot and started reading about how a flute can be made. I understood that flutes can be made with different materials and not just bamboo.





This gave me the confidence to go ahead. I got in touch with flautist Parth Chandiramani and told him my idea. He was also interested in the concept,” says Vinesh Johny.









Vinesh Johny





The duo took almost 10 days to understand the science behind making the wind instrument. “Making a pipe with dark chocolate is definitely possible. But the real challenge was to play something musical on the chocolate flute considering body temperature would melt the flute very quickly. We managed to make the perfect chocolate flute on the 10th day and it was a great moment for us,” he adds.





Flautist Parth Chandiramani was initially taken aback when Vinesh suggested the idea of making a chocolate flute. “I told him that the chocolate flute will make some kind of sound but we have to make a flute that is fully tuned. Vinesh made various dimensions of pipes and I helped with fine-tuning them. Since the flute is made of chocolate, every time I blow into it, it slowly melts and eventually breaks.





Usually, when a flute is made out of bamboo and it breaks, it would really upset me but this was the only time I was happy when a flute broke, as I would get to eat it right after,” says Parth Chandiramani.





The flautist also admits he got to indulge in lots of chocolates in the process. “After the final playable flute was made, I played 2-3 songs with it. As a flautist, it was a fantastic experience,” shares Parth.