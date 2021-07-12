Rising fuel rates send fish prices soaring by 45 pc

Chennai :

Traders said though less than 1,000 customers visited the market, many returned empty-handed as there were fewer fish for sales. After the fishing ban period, this is the first week that sales were reported dull due to a shortage.





While traders complained of high diesel prices for fewer boats venturing into the sea, fishermen rue that they are unable to make a decent margin as most of the profit goes into buying fuel.





“After the fishing ban period, the market received more than 2,000 to 3,000 customers on weekends, but since the prices remained high, only a few visited the market today, of which half the people went without buying anything as almost everything was sold before noon. The sale was quite dull after three weeks,” said Vishnu MP, a wholesale trader, who owns MPV Seafood at Kasimedu fishing harbour.





Till last week, the fishermen caught nearly 180 to 200 tonnes of fish, whereas today they were able to catch only 85 tonnes, following which the prices shot up by 45 per cent. On Sunday, seer fish (vangiram) was sold for Rs 1,400 per kg, black pomfret Rs 550 per kg, kingfish for Rs 650, prawn Rs 440 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 400 per kg, and crab Rs 450 per kg.





“Usually, during this month, more tonnes of fish would be available, but due to fuel price hike, only mechanised boats with fewer fishermen went fishing on Sunday, which resulted in low supply. Neither fishermen nor traders are happy with the profit margin the past week as everything is spent on diesel price, and towards maintenance,” said Nanjal P Ravi, spokesperson of Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Makkal Sangam.