Pvt college teacher found dead inside locked room

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Anitha, a Tamil professor working in a private arts college in Enathur near Kancheepuram.





She was unmarried and had been living with the family of her elder sister Shanmughakani in Angala Parameshwari Nagar, Orikkai in Kancheepuram.





The incident happened on Friday around 11 pm. Anitha usually has dinner with her sister on the ground floor and goes up to her first-floor room using an external staircase.





Shanmughakani’s son Rahul received a call from Anitha saying there was someone in the room and the family also heard an unusual sound from upstairs. By the time they went up, they found the room locked from inside. They broke open the door and went inside to see an injured Anitha on the bed. She was immediately taken to Kancheepuram GH, where she was declared dead on arrival.





Based on the information, Kancheepuram Taluk police arrived at the scene and carried out an investigation. The family said a six-sovereign gold chain of Anitha was missing. Police also found a torn pocket possibly from the T-shirt of the suspect which possibly came off during a struggle with the victim.





Though the police are probing it as a possible murder, it is not yet clear how the room was latched from inside, if an outsider committed the murder. Police are now combing the CCTV footage and also going through the mobile phone data dump for clues.