Residents urge civic body to check mosquito breeding

Chennai :

“Several vacant plots in Madipakkam area are filled with vegetation and are also used as dumping place by locals. These conditions, along with stagnant rainwater, boosts mosquito growth,” said GM Shankar, a social activist.





He alleged that the engineers and health department officials refused to clean the plots claiming that they could not clean private plots. “They ask us to find out details of the owners of such plots. The civic body collected property tax for vacant plots, so their details must be available with it. The Corporation officials should take action using details available with them,” he urged.





The Corporation can impose fine on the owners of vacant plots and buildings if they fail to prevent mosquito breeding in their premises. Also, notices can be issued to the plot owners directing them to clean the plots. If they fail to do so even after that, the civic body will clean the plots and collect the expenses from them.





The civic body has commenced a trial to use drones to spray larvicide over waterways. A campaign has also been launched on social media, urging residents to keep their premises free of mosquito breeding.