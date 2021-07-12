Love triangle led to murder of 29-yr-old at RK Nagar, 3 held

Chennai :

The accused were identified as Balaji, Shyam and Appu. Police said the deceased Thangaraj developed a relationship with a woman, who was the girlfriend of Balaji, after moving to Netaji Nagar in Tondiarpet three weeks ago.





While Balaji allegedly often threatened Thangaraj to snap the ties with his girlfriend, a quarrel erupted between Thangaraj and neighbour Appu over the missing phones of the latter’s wife. After the quarrel, Balaji and Appu, along with another friend Shyam, reached Thangaraj’s house on the first floor and hacked him to death, said police. RK Nagar police registered a case about the incident and arrested the trio. They were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.