Growth rate of new cases up to -4.1 pc from -8.2 pc in 6 weeks

Chennai :

According to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Sholinganallur zone has the lowest growth rate in the city with -17.2 per cent. Followed by Sholinganallur, neighbouring Alandur has -9.3 per cent growth rate.





Meanwhile, the growth rate has crossed zero and reached a positive value in Valasaravakkam and Royapuram zones. Earlier, all 15 zones had growth rates in the negatives.





This suggests that the rate of increase in the number of new cases is rising in the city when compared to the growth rate registered on May 31, when the growth rate was at -8.2 per cent.





Apart from Sholinganallur and Alandur, Manali (-7.3 per cent), Perungudi (-5.3 per cent), Anna Nagar (-5.1 per cent), Adyar (-4.8 per cent), Teynampet (-4.7 per cent), Tondiarpet (-4.4 per cent), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (-4.3 per cent) and Kodambakkam (-4.3 per cent) have lower growth rates than the city average.





Manali (-2.1 per cent), Tiruvottiyur (-1.7 per cent), Ambattur (-0.5 per cent), Valasaravakkam (0.2 per cent) and Royapuram (1.1 per cent) have higher growth rates than the average.





On May 16, the city had a positive growth rate at 1.3 per cent. As of March 27, the growth rate was at 7.9 per cent.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases has also come down to 1,659 as of Sunday morning. Zones such as Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Adyar have more than 150 active cases. Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Alandur ànd Sholinganallur have less than 100 active cases.





Also, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the city has come down to less than 1 per cent from 8.4 per cent on May 31.