Traffic sub-inspector dies days after recovering from COVID infection

Chennai :

The deceased, B Amalraj of Thousand Lights, a native of Vikkaravandi, tested positive for COVID on March 28 and was undergoing treatment at Omandurar government hospital.





On April 19, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kilpauk as his condition worsened and then to another private hospital in Egmore. While he recovered from the disease and was discharged from the hospital to be treated as an outpatient, he developed complications around 3.30 am on Sunday and died.





He is survived by his wife, Rani (45), and two sons. While there were no COVID deaths reported in the Greater Chennai Police in the past few weeks, the demise of Amalraj has saddened the policefraternity.





Meanwhile, a 43-year-old traffic head constable died of cardiac arrest at the TP Chathiram police quarters on Saturday night. The deceased, Karthikeyan, was attached to the traffic investigation wing in the south zone, the police said. The TP Chathiram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.