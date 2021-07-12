Mon, Jul 12, 2021

Trio arrested as CCTV captures hundial theft in Tiruvottiyur

Published: Jul 12,202112:03 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A three-member gang who broke open a temple hundial and stole cash in Tiruvottiyur were arrested by Sathangadu police on Sunday. Passers-by noticed the hundial of Bhavani Amman temple on Othavadai Street in Tiruvottiyur damaged on Sunday morning and alerted police.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
Sathangadu police combed the CCTV footage retrieved from the spot and found three youth indulging in the theft. The footage shows a man climbing the steps after removing his footwear and damaging the hundial even as he was joined by two others who reached the spot on a two-wheeler.

The suspects were identified as Rajesh (20) and Lokesh (19) of Tondiarpet and Sanjay (20) of Avadi. They were secured within hours and further investigation is on. The CCTV footage was circulated on WhatsApp on Sunday

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations