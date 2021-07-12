Trio arrested as CCTV captures hundial theft in Tiruvottiyur

Chennai :

Sathangadu police combed the CCTV footage retrieved from the spot and found three youth indulging in the theft. The footage shows a man climbing the steps after removing his footwear and damaging the hundial even as he was joined by two others who reached the spot on a two-wheeler.





The suspects were identified as Rajesh (20) and Lokesh (19) of Tondiarpet and Sanjay (20) of Avadi. They were secured within hours and further investigation is on. The CCTV footage was circulated on WhatsApp on Sunday