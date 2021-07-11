Scolded by mother, 11-year-old girl hangs self in Adambakkam

Chennai :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





Police said that Vengammal is a native of Andhra Pradesh and had been staying in the city along with her 16-year-old son and daughter Jayanthi for their education. While she worked as a maid to meet the family needs, her husband Ravichandran is into farming in their hometown.





On Saturday evening, Vengammal left for work and returned home in the night. Since there was no response from inside, Vengammal and her son broke open the door and found Jayanthi hanging from the ceiling.





Adambakkam police sent her body for post-mortem and registered a case. Police said Vengam-mal reportedly had scolded her daughter that morning