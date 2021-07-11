200 buses to be operated from Chennai to Puducherry

Chennai :

A senior official of the transport corporation said that the bus services to Puducherry and Karaikal would commence from Monday from various parts of the state. “We have been operating buses till Puducherry border till now. With lifting of the restrictions, the passengers need not get down at the border and they can reach the union territory through the government buses itself,” the officials said, adding that initially, they plan to operate 200 buses to the Puducherry.





From CMBT at Koyambedu, the official said they planned to operate as many as 2,250 buses to various parts of state and also to neighbouring states - Bengaluru and Tirupathi but the government did not give permission. “Due to non-resumption of the bus services to Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, we will not operate 250 buses,” the official said, urging the passengers to strictly follow the government guidelines on social distancing norms.





The bus services to Puducherry are set to resume after two months following restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus infections. Chief minister MK Stalin has extended the lockdown restrictions by a week but with certain relaxation including resumption of the bus services to Puducherry with 50 percent seat occupation.