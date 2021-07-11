Supply issues surge in fish price by 45 per cent at Kasimedu market

Chennai :

“After the fishing ban period, the market received more than 2,000 to 3,000 customers on weekends, but since the prices remained high only a few customers visited the market today, of which half the people went without buying anything, as almost everything was sold before noon. So, the sale was quite dull after three weeks,” said Vishnu MP, a wholesale trader, who owns MPV seafood at Kasimedu fishing harbor.





Till last week, the fishermen caught nearly 180 to 200 tonnes of fish, whereas today they were able to catch only 85 tonnes of seafood. So, due to supply constrain the prices increased by 45 per cent. On Sunday, Seer fish (vangiram) sold for Rs 1,400 per kg, black pomfret Rs 550 per kg, king fish for Rs 650, prawn for Rs 440 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 400 per kg, crab sold for Rs 450 per kg.





“Usually, during this month there would be more tonnes of fish would be caught, but due to fuel price hike, only mechanized boats with fewer fishermen went fishing on Sunday, which leads to a supply issue. However, the fishermen or traders didn’t see any profit for the past week, as everything is spent on diesel price, and maintenance expenses,” Nanjal P Ravi, Spokesperson of Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Makkal Sangam.