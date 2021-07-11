17-year- old student arrested for threatening to release morphed images of class IX student

Chennai :

According to the police both were students of a private international national school in Sunguvachatram in Kancheepuram and they had been attending online classes. The boy studies in plus-1, while the girl, 14, attends classes for standard IX.





Both had been interacting online in friendly manner via Facebook and Instagram and also sharing pictures, police said.





Of recently the boy started behaving differently and started asking the girl for money and she had also send him some cash via a digital wallet.





Last week the boy allegedly asked her to give him the gold chain she was wearing. When she refused to do so , he threatened her and told her that he would morph her pictures into obscene one and those morphed images will be uploaded in the social media. He had also sent her some samples.





A shocked girl then informed her parents about the bullying senior who is threatening her and asking her to part with her gold chain. The parents then lodged a complaint with the Sriperumbudur all women police.





The police after a detailed probe arrested the 17 year old boy under Pocso act. Police is also scrutinizing his mobile phone and other electronic devices to know if he had been doing same kind of extortion from any other girls or not.