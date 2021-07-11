Police arrest key MDMA supplier, drug worth Rs 1 crore seized

Chennai :

One Ajmal Khan (22) of Triplicane was first arrested by the special team on a tip-off he was selling 1 gram of MDMA for upto Rs 10,000.





Based on his inputs, three more men Bashir Ahmed (47) of Royapuram, Settu Mohammed (47) of Chepauk and Abdul Khaliq (48) of Perambur were secured. Investigation revealed that Basheer Ahmed is the key accused as he supplied MDMA in bulk to the other two, who in turn distributed it to Ajmal Khan and other retailers to sell them to youngsters.





A police official said that Basheer has already been arrested by Customs officials in 2010 for smuggling electronic products to the city.





“Basheer Ahmed is the kingpin and he distributed the drug to other suppliers. We have got some leads about how and where he sourced the drug from and details of other retail networks too,” added the official.





A high potent drug, MDMA is consumed orally and injected into veins for its intoxicating effects as it affects the nervous system.he election. We would like to warn that if the both governments do not reduce these prices immediately, the cost of essential commodities will go up and people will suffer further due to the rising cost of transportation, ” he said.