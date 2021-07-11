Commissioners of four municipalities transferred

Chennai :

The Tambaram municipal commissioner Chitra was replaced by Lakshmanan who was earlier with Karaikudi municipality. Pallavaram commissioner was replaced by Gandhiraj who was earlier with Polachi, Maraimalai Nagar commissioner Narendiran was replaced by Rajaraman who was with Kovilpatti, and Kancheepuram commissioner Maheshwari was replaced by Lakshmi who was with Kumbakonam. Sources said that they were transferred ahead of forthcoming local body elections and there were also many complaints reportedly against them for not performing properly and inquiry is pending.





Meanwhile, Director of Municipal Administration P Ponnaiah suspended two officials as they allowed construction of new buildings without any permission. The municipal administration director P Ponaiah suspended Planning Inspector Sethu Rajan and planning officer Palanisammy.