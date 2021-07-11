History-sheeter assaulted during drunken brawl succumbs in hospital

Chennai :

The deceased ‘Risk’ Bhaskar (35) of New Gummidipoondi reportedly earned the tag the efforts he make to commit offences. Bhaskar who has several cases pending against was recently released from the prison on bail.





On July 4, he threw a party for his friends Jegan, Karthik and Prem Kumar and a quarrel erupted between them as to who is better among them. In the melee, the other three allegedly beat him and fled the scene.





Bhaskar was rushed to RGGGH and admitted. While Gummidipoondi Sipcot police had already arrested Jegan and Karthik, Bhaskar died without responding to treatment on Friday night. The case was altered into a murder.