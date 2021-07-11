Man hacked to death at RK Nagar home, cops probe love affair

Chennai :

The incident happened around 2 pm when the deceased Thangaraj alias Thangam was inside his house at Netaji Nagar. Three men entered his house and brutally attacked him with weapons before fleeing.





RK Nagar police could only retrieve his body which they sent to the Stanley GH for post-mortem. Police said Thangaraj and another person in the locality rooted for the same girl and are probing whether that led to the murder.





Meanwhile, North Beach police are searching for a trio who brutally attacked a man in Seven Wells on Friday. The victim Jayakumar of Mannadi is recovering at Stanley GH.