Another school under scanner as alumni allege sex harassment

Chennai :

Mylapore police are inquiring into charges of sexual abuse on former girl students by teachers of a private school in their jurisdiction. A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint has been forwarded to them and they are in the process of identifying the victims to take the investigation forward.





Some of the allegations against the teachers include body shaming, pinching at uncomfortable places, filming girl students, verbally abusing for talking to boys, caste-based discrimination etc.





The former students have recounted the ‘bad’ experience they had to go through with at least eight teachers years ago. Meanwhile, city police confirmed that seven more complaints have been received against athlete trainer G Nagarajan who was arrested on a complaint by one of his former trainees. “The complaints were included after inquiries with the victim.





Those subjected to sexual harassment by the accused can still come forward and lodge a complaint,” said a senior police officer. The 59-year old coach, heading a sports academy here, was arrested on May 30 following a complaint from a 19-year-old victim, the first to raise charges, that she was sexu-ally harassed over the years.