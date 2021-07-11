Sun, Jul 11, 2021

Another school under scanner as alumni allege sex harassment

Published: Jul 11,202112:22 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

After Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in KK Nagar and Sushil Hari International Residential School in Kelambakkam, a third school has come under the police radar for sexual harassment allegations by the alumni.

Chennai:
Mylapore police are inquiring into charges of  sexual abuse on former girl students by teachers of  a private school in their jurisdiction. A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint has been forwarded to them and they are in the process of identifying  the  victims  to  take  the  investigation forward.

Some  of  the  allegations  against  the  teachers  include  body  shaming, pinching at  uncomfortable   places,  filming  girl  students,  verbally  abusing  for  talking  to  boys,  caste-based discrimination etc.

The former students have recounted  the  ‘bad’  experience  they  had  to  go  through  with  at  least  eight teachers years ago. Meanwhile, city police confirmed that seven more complaints have been received against athlete trainer G Nagarajan  who was arrested on a  complaint  by  one  of  his  former  trainees. “The    complaints    were  included  after  inquiries with the victim.

Those   subjected  to  sexual  harassment  by  the  accused  can  still  come   forward and lodge a complaint,” said a senior police officer. The 59-year old coach, heading a sports academy here, was arrested on  May  30  following  a  complaint  from  a  19-year-old  victim,  the  first  to raise charges, that she was sexu-ally harassed over the years.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations