Veggie prices reduced by 15pc

Chennai :

The traders said that only when the rain stops the prices will be stable, so expecting it would increase from next week. Meanwhile, the prices of fruits have increased after a month.





“Though the vegetable supply remains stable, only less than 50 per cent of the customers visited the market as there was rainfall in the wee hours for the past three days. We expected that once the season for the second crop started the prices would be stable, but now the prices have reduced by 10 – 15 per cent. It is expected to reduce only when there is no rain in the city,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





The only price of peas has reached Rs 100 due to shortage of supply, whereas the other vegetable prices reduced by 10-15 per cent. Currently, beans sold for Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg, broad beans for Rs 20 - Rs 30 per kg, brinjal for Rs 10 – Rs 20 per kg, carrot for Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, beetroot Rs 20 per kg, onions and potatoes sold for Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes for Rs 15 per kg, cabbage sold for Rs 10 per kg.





Meanwhile, the prices of fruits have increased by 20 per cent after a month. The traders said only after temples, and malls are reopened in full swing, the business has returned to normalcy at the fruit market in Koyambedu wholesale market.





Now, Pomegranate sold for Rs 100 per kg, pineapple for Rs 85 per kg, orange for Rs 80 per kg, grapes sold for Rs 50 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 70 per kg.