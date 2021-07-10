Third-wave is expected to be less severe than second due to increased vaccination: Experts

Chennai :

“We witnessed the first case of Mucormycosis in March, with a mortality rate of 40 to 50 per cent. Although high, it is not as high as anticipated. The major issue is the lack of relevant drugs to treat Mucormycosis. Nearly, 70 per cent of the patients with black fungus had not taken the vaccine, and 25-30 per cent had taken at least one dose, and less than 5 per cent had taken both doses. Thus, people who have taken both doses have a good chance against COVID-19 infection and are much less prone to black fungus,” said Dr Mohan Kameswaran, Otorhinolaryngologist, Founder, Madras ENT Research Foundation.





Meanwhile, the experts expressed the concern that if we lower our guard, then the third wave is imminent and will likely begin in August and peak in November. And the third wave is expected to be less severe than the second wave due to increased vaccination. About 21 per cent of the Indian population has received the first dose, and 4 per cent has received double doses. However, quick vaccination against COVID-19 will be key to stop the spread of the infection.





Dr Hemalata Arora, General Physician, and Infectious Disease Specialist said, “Antibodies produced by the vaccine protect against COVID, side-effects like, blood clots, secondary infections; hence one must get vaccinated. Also, studies are being done on using mRNA vaccines for booster doses rather than taking the same DNA vaccines we took the first and second time. Mixing might be more appropriate, though there may be some side effects. More India-based studies are required on this.”