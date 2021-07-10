Sat, Jul 10, 2021

Private Hospital fined for failing to register births

Published: Jul 10,202102:45 PM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs. 3 lakh against a private hospital in Vadapalani for failing to register births occurred in the facility.

Chennai:
In a notice the Dr Kamaraj Multi-Speciality Hospital, the civic body instructed the hospital management to provide an explanation within 7 days of the issuance of the notice. The notice was issued on Thursday. 

According to the notice, the hospital failed to intimate the Corporation's birth and death registrar about 18 birth incidents occurred on September 2, 2020. As per the rules, the hospitals should intimate death and birth incidents occurred at their facilities within 21 days.

