App connects citizens to events, businesses around

Chennai :

Entrepreneur Andrew Samraja Pandian has developed an app and digital platform called Glocl to connect everyone in the city. “My vision is to make yaadhum oorae yaavarum kelir a reality. Most of us know what is happening across the globe but might not know about things happening in our vicinity.





There is a dearth of information in metropolitan cities, and whatever information is available is split over multiple platforms and portals. This information might be the most important that is required for our daily lives.





This thought led us to start an app - it is a huge social media/chat group for the city with location and content awareness. The app is hyper-charged with AI and location awareness. Anybody can share their thoughts, events, business and fun information as images, links, videos, audio recording, PDF and any other file format within their city and will get more engagement and awareness,” says Andrew.





The digital platform is created by mapping every single village and city in the world over the last five years. “The app will connect, inform and engage users in real-time with those near them and with the city they are residing in. When a person uses the app, it recognises location and content and automatically categorises them into various topics through a self-learning AI algorithm. We have admins manually checking the content in real-time from user reports and quickly act on such reports,” he adds