No dry ration supply to students in hill hamlet, noon-meal organiser blamed

Chennai :

Due to the lockdown, Shanti, the organiser, who was given additional charge of the noon meal centre in the government high school at Pasmarbenta. But, she failed to provide dry rations to the beneficiaries. Shanti cited lack of movement of products due to the lockdown for not giving the quota to the children. However, taluk supply and noon meal godown officials at Pakkam village in the same panchayat union said there was no restriction on movement of goods and moreover, no indent was raised by the school for the monthly ration quota. Villagers of Pasmarbenta rely mainly on agriculture for a living. “The alternate occupation of the people of this village is construction work. Due to the lockdown, this avenue was blocked and hence parents of noon meal beneficiaries relied on food grains given to children to keep the wolf from the door,” said an official on condition of anonymity.





The provisions were issued to parents due to closure of schools – for April, rations were issued in May. But, the beneficiaries were affected as most of the ration stock and eggs were rotten. However, what galled the parents was that when they contacted the godown, they were told supply would resumed only based on indent.