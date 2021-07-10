Trio held for ‘Like and Share’ conning on social media

Chennai :

The arrested were identified by Madhavaram police as Fakruddin, Meeran Moideen and Mohammad Manas from the Triplicane area. Police are looking for one more suspect.





Many people, after losing their hard-earned money to the cyber crooks who had offered money for liking and sharing videos in the last two months of 2020, had approached the police. They complained of being duped up to Rs 30,000 to be a member of a network, introduced via a random message.





The cyber criminals targeted gullible mobile phone users with an offer of a good return for sharing YouTube videos. For that, one has to become a ‘member’ of the network, paying a fixed amount of up to Rs 30,000.





Once the person pays up and becomes a member, he/she is eligible to ‘earn’ up to Rs 18 per one like and share. The victims were allowed to share up to 100 videos per day and make Rs 1,800 per day for the first two days after which the app will not work.