3 alumni steal books, articles from school to buy liquor, held

Chennai :

The staff of Government HSS, Anakaputhur near Pallavaram, noticed the lock of the office room broken and books kept for issuing to classes six and seven missing. They reported it and the principal filed a complaint at the Shankar Nagar police station. On Thursday, the police received information on three men looting old steel items from the school. The police rushed to the spot and caught the trio. They were identified as Vinoth (26), Tamilvanan (26) and Prakash (45) of Anakaputhur, all former students of the school. Police said they lost their job due to lockdown and since they had no money to buy liquor, planned to steal the books and other old items from the school. Police said they removed the first and last page from all the books before selling them in a scrap shop since all the books had a label mentioning ‘free books for students’.





The police remanded the trio in judicial custody and sent them to prison. The cops also recovered books sold in the scrap shop by the trio