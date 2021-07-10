Two from Bihar detained at Chennai airport for travelling to Yemen

Two Indians who visited Yemen in the past were arrested at the airport here on Thursday.
Chennai: On Thursday morning, the Air Arabia flight from Sharjah arrived at the Chennai airport and the immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers. During the inspection, they found Mohamed Yasin (30) and Ansar (31) of Bihar had visited Yemen and stayed there for a while. Soon the officials detained both and held inquiries. The duo claimed they were asked to go there for official work and were unaware that Indians should not travel to Yemen. However, since their answers were not satisfactory, the officials handed over both to the Airport police, who registered a case and are investigating.
