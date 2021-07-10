Octogenarian staying alone loses 11 sovereigns in chilly-powder attack

Unidentified men gained entry into the house of an octogenarian in Tirunindravur and took away 11 sovereigns of gold after sprinkling chilli powder on his face.

Chennai : Police said the incident happened on early Thursday morning when the victim was still on the bed. The victim, Jaya Sekhar, 80, was living alone on CTH Road after he married off his four children. According to the police, the intruders, who gained entry after breaking the backdoor of the house, tried to snatch the chain from the elderly man and when he resisted sprinkled chilli powder on his face and escaped with 11 sovereigns of gold. Jaya Sekhar has lodged a complaint with the police.