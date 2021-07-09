Rain to continue in the city for the next 48 hours

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Department said that the rain is likely to continue for the next two days owing to the low pressure forming near Odisha. The official added that in view of heavy rain likely over hilly districts of the Western Ghats and probable landslides, trekkers are advised to avoid trekking till July 12.





“As the daytime recorded the maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather changed in the evening where the city experienced moderate rain at some places. Meanwhile, due to low pressure forming near Odisha on Sunday, the city is likely to continue to witness light rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





“Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at the Western Ghats districts (Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi) of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. So, the trekkers are advised not to go for trekking and fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday (July 12),” he added.





Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, and Virudhunagar districts.





On Friday, the maximum temperatures in the city recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam 36.2 degrees Celsius and 36.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC data, the highest amount of rainfall recorded at various districts of Tamil Nadu, in which Kallakurichu received 14 cm of rainfall, Thiruvannamalai, and Villupuram with 11 cm each, Tiruvallur and Salem received 9 cm of rainfall each, and Chennai received 3 cm of rainfall.