Six of 15 city zones have below 100 active cases

Chennai :

With the daily number of new cases in Chennai has come below 200, as many as 6 of the 15 zones are getting less than 100 active cases while three zones have around 100 active cases.





According to Greater Chennai Corporation data, Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Alandur, and Sholinganallur have less than 100 active cases as of Friday morning. Of the six zones - all extended zones, except Royapuram, Manali has the lowest number of active cases with 46.





Thiruvottiyur and Madhavaram have 56 and 66 active cases respectively. Royapuram, Alandur, and Sholinganallur have 98, 87, and 51 active cases.





Meanwhile, the Perungudi zone has 100 cases. Ambattur and Valasaravakkam have 101 and 103 active cases. In total, the city has 1,657 active cases.





On the other hand, the test positivity rate has declined further to 0.74 per cent from around 0.90 per cent registered during the previous week. On Thursday, the civic body tested 25,311 samples of which only 189 samples were confirmed positive.





In another positive sign, only three zones have above 150 active cases. As per the data, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar have 159 and 158 cases respectively. Teynampet has the highest number of active cases with 175.





Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the city reported more than 5.34 lakh COVID-19 cases of which more than 5.24 lakh cases were recovered, which is 98 per cent recovery rate. The present number of active cases is around 0.3 per cent of the total cases. However, 1.54 per cent of the infected persons died due to the virus.