Youth from TN to submit project on localisation of food at UN summit

Chennai :

Ahead of this, a team of food researchers and food enthusiasts from Tamil Nadu has created a dialogue on the localisation of food. They hosted an online event in which they discussed various aspects of the localisation of the food system.













Sahana Fathah









Shiny Christy, Sustainable Development Goals advocate, who is also the curator of the India chapter of the UN Food System Summit (UNFSS), tells DT Next, “Not only do local foods retain more nutritional value, but it also helps to support the local economy and farmers. We will be sending our findings/insights to the UN Food Systems Summit 2021 and ask them to amplify the vision. The idea is to encourage people to buy veggies and fruits that are grown locally. When you cultivate foreign food in our land, there will be environmental degradation this will affect us economically, ecologically and also cause various health problems. Our team comprises of education futurist Sahana Fathah, food enthusiast Sriram and assistant professor at Sathyabhama Institute of Science and Technology Arun G. In the event, food specialist Senthil Kumar Balu and organic farmer Krishna Mckenzie spoke about the need for localisation of food, developed ideas on how to make the local food system safer, stronger, resilient and more sustainable. The dialogue included a diverse array of perspectives, including from farmers, food retailers and youth.”She adds that through the summit, they could create a planet with localised hubs to optimised production and scale without compromising inequality. However, one needs transparency when it comes to policy and food systems. “Krishna McKenzie suggested that local food is the way forward for the body, mind and soul and the larger planet. We will be hosting various other events in the upcoming months we need to educate the community on food systems and the supply chain. Also, UN food system dialogue enables social cohesion of youth and teens to dive deeper into appreciating local culture and connection through food for the people and planet. UNFSS encourages younger audiences to watch the series Waffles and Mochi for self-reflection through their partnership with Netflix,” she adds.